Did they just beat EPS? Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Earnings results for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries last announced its earnings data on August 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Flexsteel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Flexsteel Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160999”.

Analyst Opinion on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

like Flexsteel Industries stock more than the stock of other Consumer Discretionary companies. 68.46% of gave Flexsteel Industries an outperform vote while consumer discretionary companies recieve an average of 65.89% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flexsteel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

In the past three months, Flexsteel Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,878.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Flexsteel Industries is held by insiders. 60.28% of the stock of Flexsteel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)



The P/E ratio of Flexsteel Industries is 9.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Flexsteel Industries is 9.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. Flexsteel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

