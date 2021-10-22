Nothing seems to bother FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Earnings results for FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm earned $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp has generated $4.49 earnings per share over the last year ($5.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for FS Bancorp are expected to decrease by -23.21% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $3.11 per share. FS Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for FS Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for FSBW. The average twelve-month price target for FS Bancorp is $19.25 with a high price target of $19.25 and a low price target of $19.25.

FS Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $19.25, FS Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 44.9% from its current price of $34.91.

Dividend Strength: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FS Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FS Bancorp is 12.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FS Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.01% next year. This indicates that FS Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

In the past three months, FS Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $367,439.00 in company stock. 11.26% of the stock of FS Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.18% of the stock of FS Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW



Earnings for FS Bancorp are expected to decrease by -23.21% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $3.11 per share. The P/E ratio of FS Bancorp is 6.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of FS Bancorp is 6.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. FS Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

