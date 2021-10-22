Must-See Earnings Estimates (GAME) (NASDAQ:GAME)

Earnings results for (GAME) (NASDAQ:GAME)

(GAME) last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $9.61 million during the quarter. (GAME) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for (GAME) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($0.80) per share. (GAME) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on (GAME) (NASDAQ:GAME)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for (GAME) stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for GAME. The average twelve-month price target for (GAME) is $14.00 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

on GAME’s analyst rating history

(GAME) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, (GAME) has a forecasted upside of 242.3% from its current price of $4.09. (GAME) has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: (GAME) (NASDAQ:GAME)

(GAME) does not currently pay a dividend. (GAME) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (GAME) (NASDAQ:GAME)

In the past three months, (GAME) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.11% of the stock of (GAME) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of (GAME) (NASDAQ:GAME



