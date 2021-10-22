Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Earnings results for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for German American Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.45% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $2.59 per share. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

like German American Bancorp stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 55.63% of gave German American Bancorp an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. German American Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of German American Bancorp is 35.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, German American Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.43% next year. This indicates that German American Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

In the past three months, German American Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,798.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of German American Bancorp is held by insiders. 43.13% of the stock of German American Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC



Earnings for German American Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.45% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of German American Bancorp is 13.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of German American Bancorp is 13.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. German American Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here