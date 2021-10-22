Will stock surge before Earnings results? HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Earnings results for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm earned $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. HBT Financial has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for HBT Financial are expected to decrease by -21.58% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.49 per share. HBT Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for HBT Financial stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for HBT. The average twelve-month price target for HBT Financial is $14.00 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

HBT Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, HBT Financial has a forecasted downside of 21.4% from its current price of $17.82. HBT Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HBT Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of HBT Financial is 41.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HBT Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.27% next year. This indicates that HBT Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

In the past three months, HBT Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.30% of the stock of HBT Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.86% of the stock of HBT Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT



The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 9.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 9.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. HBT Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

