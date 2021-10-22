Earnings and Growth Analysis : HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Earnings results for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.8. Earnings for HealthStream are expected to grow by 92.31% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.25 per share. HealthStream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. HealthStream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1766802”.

Analyst Opinion on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for HealthStream stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for HSTM. The average twelve-month price target for HealthStream is $30.00 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

on HSTM’s analyst rating history

HealthStream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream does not currently pay a dividend. HealthStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

In the past three months, HealthStream insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,350.00 in company stock. 20.60% of the stock of HealthStream is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.93% of the stock of HealthStream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM



The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 109.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 109.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. HealthStream has a PEG Ratio of 18.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthStream has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

