Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Earnings results for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company earned $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year ($4.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for Heartland Financial USA are expected to decrease by -7.51% in the coming year, from $5.06 to $4.68 per share. Heartland Financial USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Heartland Financial USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Heartland Financial USA stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for HTLF. The average twelve-month price target for Heartland Financial USA is $49.33 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $39.00.

Heartland Financial USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.33, Heartland Financial USA has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $50.82. Heartland Financial USA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heartland Financial USA has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 27.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heartland Financial USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.37% next year. This indicates that Heartland Financial USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

In the past three months, Heartland Financial USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Heartland Financial USA is held by insiders. 59.42% of the stock of Heartland Financial USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF



Earnings for Heartland Financial USA are expected to decrease by -7.51% in the coming year, from $5.06 to $4.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 10.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Heartland Financial USA is 10.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Heartland Financial USA has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

