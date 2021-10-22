Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Earnings results for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business earned $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.5. Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to decrease by -5.90% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.35 per share. Heidrick & Struggles International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Heidrick & Struggles International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Heidrick & Struggles International stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for HSII. The average twelve-month price target for Heidrick & Struggles International is $42.67 with a high price target of $50.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.67, Heidrick & Struggles International has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $44.44. Heidrick & Struggles International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heidrick & Struggles International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 33.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heidrick & Struggles International will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.91% next year. This indicates that Heidrick & Struggles International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

In the past three months, Heidrick & Struggles International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,186,013.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by insiders. 91.09% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII



Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to decrease by -5.90% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 63.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 63.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.48. Heidrick & Struggles International has a P/B Ratio of 3.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

