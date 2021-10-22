Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for HNI (NYSE:HNI)

Earnings results for HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. HNI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. HNI will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “3066955”.

Analyst Opinion on HNI (NYSE:HNI)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for HNI stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for HNI. The average twelve-month price target for HNI is $48.00 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $48.00.

HNI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, HNI has a forecasted upside of 22.3% from its current price of $39.24. HNI has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HNI has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: HNI (NYSE:HNI)

In the past three months, HNI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,740.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of HNI is held by insiders. 75.47% of the stock of HNI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HNI (NYSE:HNI



The P/E ratio of HNI is 20.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of HNI is 20.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.48. HNI has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

