Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Earnings results for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business earned $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -6.55% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $4.99 per share. Independent Bank Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Independent Bank Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Independent Bank Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for IBTX. The average twelve-month price target for Independent Bank Group is $87.00 with a high price target of $87.00 and a low price target of $87.00.

Independent Bank Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.00, Independent Bank Group has a forecasted upside of 16.7% from its current price of $74.53. Independent Bank Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank Group has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank Group is 27.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.25% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

In the past three months, Independent Bank Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $87,438.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by insiders. 71.39% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)



Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -6.55% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Independent Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

