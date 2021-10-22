Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Earnings results for John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son last released its earnings data on August 17th, 2021. The reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. John B. Sanfilippo & Son will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dividend Strength: John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years.

Insiders buying/selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

In the past three months, John B. Sanfilippo & Son insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $150,529.00 in company stock. 22.02% of the stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.09% of the stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is 16.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of John B. Sanfilippo & Son is 16.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

