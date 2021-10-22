What You Must Know About Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Earnings results for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year ($5.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Kimberly-Clark are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.41 per share. Kimberly-Clark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Kimberly-Clark will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Kimberly-Clark stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for KMB. The average twelve-month price target for Kimberly-Clark is $140.00 with a high price target of $167.00 and a low price target of $122.00.

Kimberly-Clark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $140.00, Kimberly-Clark has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $131.28. Kimberly-Clark has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimberly-Clark has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 58.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimberly-Clark will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.54% next year. This indicates that Kimberly-Clark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

In the past three months, Kimberly-Clark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,703,693.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by insiders. 71.37% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB



Earnings for Kimberly-Clark are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.00. Kimberly-Clark has a PEG Ratio of 4.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimberly-Clark has a P/B Ratio of 51.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

