Must-See Earnings Estimates for: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Earnings results for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last issued its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -8.91% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $1.84 per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160160”.

Analyst Opinion on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for KREF. The average twelve-month price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $21.10 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 88.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.48% in the coming year. This indicates that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

In the past three months, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $440,875.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by insiders. 82.15% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)



Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -8.91% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

