Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $77.00

Knight-Swift Transportation stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Knight-Swift Transportation stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $77.00. The analysts previously had $70.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 3123721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1848320. On Thursday, Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation closed at $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $56.79. While on yearly highs and lows, Knight-Swift Transportation today has traded high as $56.79 and has touched $54.27 on the downward trend.

Knight-Swift Transportation Earnings and What to expect:

Knight-Swift Transportation last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($3.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for Knight-Swift Transportation are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $3.97 to $4.21 per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 17.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 17.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.66. Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Knight-Swift Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$52.34 And 5 day price change is $8.20 (16.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,458,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.60 and 20 day price change is $4.77 (9.18%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,671,770. 50 day moving average is $51.12 and 50 day price change is $6.93 ( 13.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,596,890. 200 day moving average is $47.64 and 200 day price change is $12.71 (28.86%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,636,583.

Other owners latest trading in Knight-Swift Transportation :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hotaling Investment Management LLC were 26,599 which equates to market value of $1.36M and appx 0.60% owners of Knight-Swift Transportation

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 18,090 which equates to market value of $0.93M and appx 0.00% owners of Knight-Swift Transportation

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 416,400 which equates to market value of $21.30M and appx 0.20% owners of Knight-Swift Transportation

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.32% for Knight-Swift Transportation

