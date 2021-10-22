Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Earnings results for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Lake Shore Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Dividend Strength: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lake Shore Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

In the past three months, Lake Shore Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Lake Shore Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 6.92% of the stock of Lake Shore Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Lake Shore Bancorp is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Lake Shore Bancorp is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Lake Shore Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

