Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Earnings results for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company earned $55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for Lakeland Financial are expected to decrease by -8.60% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.40 per share. Lakeland Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lakeland Financial stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for LKFN. The average twelve-month price target for Lakeland Financial is $58.91 with a high price target of $58.91 and a low price target of $58.91.

Lakeland Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.91, Lakeland Financial has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $77.26. Lakeland Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lakeland Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lakeland Financial is 41.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lakeland Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that Lakeland Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

In the past three months, Lakeland Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $471,422.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Lakeland Financial is held by insiders. 74.09% of the stock of Lakeland Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN



Earnings for Lakeland Financial are expected to decrease by -8.60% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Financial is 20.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Financial is 20.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Lakeland Financial has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

