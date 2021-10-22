Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Earnings results for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year ($13.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $14.02 per share. Lennox International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Lennox International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “7923655”.

Analyst Opinion on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Lennox International stock is Hold based on the current 4 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for LII. The average twelve-month price target for Lennox International is $306.63 with a high price target of $351.00 and a low price target of $265.00.

Lennox International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.56, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $306.63, Lennox International has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $310.60. Lennox International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennox International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lennox International is 37.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lennox International will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.25% next year. This indicates that Lennox International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

In the past three months, Lennox International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,196,734.00 in company stock. Only 3.22% of the stock of Lennox International is held by insiders. 65.81% of the stock of Lennox International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lennox International (NYSE:LII



Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $13.19 to $14.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 23.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 23.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57.

