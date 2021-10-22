Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Earnings results for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year ($6.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Logitech International are expected to grow by 2.65% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $4.65 per share. Logitech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Logitech International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Logitech International stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for LOGI. The average twelve-month price target for Logitech International is $117.50 with a high price target of $135.00 and a low price target of $80.00.

Logitech International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International does not currently pay a dividend. Logitech International has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. Based on earnings estimates, Logitech International will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.43% next year. This indicates that Logitech International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

In the past three months, Logitech International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Logitech International is held by insiders. Only 38.01% of the stock of Logitech International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI



Logitech International has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

