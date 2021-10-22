Wall street estimates Earnings report Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Earnings results for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for Luxfer are expected to grow by 17.54% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.34 per share. Luxfer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Luxfer will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-1141 with passcode “LXFRQ321”.

Analyst Opinion on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Luxfer stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for LXFR. The average twelve-month price target for Luxfer is $29.50 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

Analyst Opinion on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Luxfer has a forecasted upside of 38.7% from its current price of $21.27. Luxfer has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luxfer does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Luxfer is 53.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luxfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.31% next year. This indicates that Luxfer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

In the past three months, Luxfer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $90,143.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Luxfer is held by insiders. 91.24% of the stock of Luxfer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)



Earnings for Luxfer are expected to grow by 17.54% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Luxfer is 17.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Luxfer is 17.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.88. Luxfer has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Luxfer has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

