Macy (NYSE:M) Target Raised by Cowen Inc to $32.00

Macy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Macy stock Target Raised by Cowen Inc on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $32.00. The analysts previously had $27.00 target price. Cowen Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Macy traded down -$0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.27. 12532632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17406650. On Thursday, Shares of Macy closed at $26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.Macy has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Macy today has traded high as $27.24 and has touched $25.98 on the downward trend.

Macy Earnings and What to expect:

Macy’s last issued its earnings results on August 18th, 2021. The reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm earned $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has generated ($2.21) earnings per share over the last year ($1.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Earnings for Macy’s are expected to decrease by -8.53% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.43 per share. Macy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Macy’s are expected to decrease by -8.53% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Macy’s is 16.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Macy’s is 16.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.20. Macy’s has a PEG Ratio of 0.46. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Macy’s has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Macy (NYSE:M) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$26.29 And 5 day price change is $3.16 (13.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 25,490,699. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.92 and 20 day price change is $3.10 (13.38%) and average 20 day moving volume is 18,448,375. 50 day moving average is $22.49 and 50 day price change is $6.46 ( 32.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 19,981,029. 200 day moving average is $18.26 and 200 day price change is $13.76 (109.99%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 18,067,771.

Other owners latest trading in Macy :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 48,900 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.10% owners of Macy

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC were 2,404,735 which equates to market value of $54.35M and appx 0.80% owners of Macy

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 26,380 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 0.00% owners of Macy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.53% for Macy

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING