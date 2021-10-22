MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $497.00

MarketAxess stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. MarketAxess stock Target Raised by Rosenblatt Securities on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $497.00. The analysts previously had $485.00 target price. Rosenblatt Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MarketAxess traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $410.73. 353892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239434. On Thursday, Shares of MarketAxess closed at $410.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.74 and its 200 day moving average is $481.87.MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $396.17 and a 12 month high of $606.45. While on yearly highs and lows, MarketAxess today has traded high as $417.64 and has touched $403.07 on the downward trend.

MarketAxess Earnings and What to expect:

MarketAxess last announced its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. Its revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. MarketAxess has generated $7.85 earnings per share over the last year ($7.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.3. Earnings for MarketAxess are expected to grow by 17.80% in the coming year, from $7.36 to $8.67 per share. MarketAxess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of MarketAxess is 54.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of MarketAxess is 54.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. MarketAxess has a P/B Ratio of 16.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$407.68 And 5 day price change is $7.56 (1.88%) with average volume for 5 day average is 252,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $412.82 and 20 day price change is -$14.37 (-3.38%) and average 20 day moving volume is 264,465. 50 day moving average is $438.74 and 50 day price change is -$51.77 ( -11.19%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 211,892. 200 day moving average is $481.87 and 200 day price change is -$134.35 (-24.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 256,966.

Other owners latest trading in MarketAxess :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 1,327 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of MarketAxess

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC were 918 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of MarketAxess

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 5,358 which equates to market value of $2.25M and appx 0.10% owners of MarketAxess

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.39% for MarketAxess

