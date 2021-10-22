Earnings and Growth Analysis : MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Earnings results for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). MediciNova has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MediciNova are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.27) per share. MediciNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for MediciNova stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for MNOV. The average twelve-month price target for MediciNova is $15.00 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

MediciNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, MediciNova has a forecasted upside of 305.4% from its current price of $3.70. MediciNova has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova does not currently pay a dividend. MediciNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

In the past three months, MediciNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.80% of the stock of MediciNova is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.18% of the stock of MediciNova is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV



Earnings for MediciNova are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of MediciNova is -15.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MediciNova is -15.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MediciNova has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

