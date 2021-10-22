Earnings and Growth Analysis : Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Earnings results for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business earned $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 14.16% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $5.08 per share. Medpace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Medpace will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5177474”.

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Medpace stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for MEDP. The average twelve-month price target for Medpace is $190.97 with a high price target of $205.00 and a low price target of $167.90.

Medpace has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $190.97, Medpace has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $186.03. Medpace has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Medpace does not currently pay a dividend. Medpace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Medpace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,088,834.00 in company stock. 22.00% of the stock of Medpace is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.31% of the stock of Medpace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 14.16% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $5.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 40.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 40.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. Medpace has a P/B Ratio of 8.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

