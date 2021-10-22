, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Earnings results for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian last released its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company earned $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Meridian has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for Meridian are expected to decrease by -37.38% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $3.30 per share. Meridian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

like Meridian stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 59.17% of gave Meridian an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Meridian has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Meridian is 11.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Meridian will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.15% next year. This indicates that Meridian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

In the past three months, Meridian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.40% of the stock of Meridian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 38.34% of the stock of Meridian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK



Earnings for Meridian are expected to decrease by -37.38% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $3.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Meridian is 4.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Meridian is 4.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Meridian has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here