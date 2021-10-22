Earnings : What to expect Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Earnings results for Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.03 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Mid-Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Dividend Strength: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid-Southern Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

In the past three months, Mid-Southern Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.39% of the stock of Mid-Southern Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 23.76% of the stock of Mid-Southern Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Mid-Southern Bancorp is 36.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Mid-Southern Bancorp is 36.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00.

