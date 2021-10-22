Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $220.00

Nasdaq stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Nasdaq stock Target Raised by Rosenblatt Securities on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $220.00. The analysts previously had $210.00 target price. Rosenblatt Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Nasdaq traded down -$0.30 on Thursday, reaching $198.86. 1284541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822403. On Thursday, Shares of Nasdaq closed at $198.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75.Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $209.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Nasdaq today has traded high as $201.95 and has touched $196.66 on the downward trend.

Nasdaq Earnings and What to expect:

Nasdaq last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm earned $838 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Its revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $6.18 earnings per share over the last year ($6.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Earnings for Nasdaq are expected to grow by 3.68% in the coming year, from $7.34 to $7.61 per share. Nasdaq has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 29.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 29.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Nasdaq has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$202.68 And 5 day price change is -$1.78 (-0.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,220,840. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $197.25 and 20 day price change is $3.28 (1.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 952,295. 50 day moving average is $194.99 and 50 day price change is $9.54 ( 5.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 715,930. 200 day moving average is $168.75 and 200 day price change is $63.46 (46.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 792,714.

Other owners latest trading in Nasdaq :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 300 which equates to market value of $58K and appx 0.00% owners of Nasdaq

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hotaling Investment Management LLC were 14,167 which equates to market value of $2.74M and appx 1.10% owners of Nasdaq

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 8,173 which equates to market value of $1.58M and appx 0.00% owners of Nasdaq

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.40% for Nasdaq

