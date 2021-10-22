How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Earnings results for NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($26.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. NewMarket has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. NewMarket will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “43080”.

Analyst Opinion on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

like NewMarket stock less than the stock of other Basic Materials companies. basic materials companies recieve an average of 63.16% outperform votes.

Dividend Strength: NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket pays a meaningful dividend of 2.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NewMarket has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

In the past three months, NewMarket insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,025.00 in company stock. 18.80% of the stock of NewMarket is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.67% of the stock of NewMarket is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU



The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 14.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of NewMarket is 14.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.42. NewMarket has a P/B Ratio of 5.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

