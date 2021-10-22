North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$28.00

North American Construction Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. North American Construction Group stock Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$28.00. The analysts previously had C$25.00 target price. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of North American Construction Group traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 32345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37380. On Thursday, Shares of North American Construction Group closed at $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.30. While on yearly highs and lows, North American Construction Group today has traded high as $17.27 and has touched $16.45 on the downward trend.

North American Construction Group Earnings and What to expect:

North American Construction Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 41.27% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.78 per share. North American Construction Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. North American Construction Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3877776”.

Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 41.27% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57. North American Construction Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$16.40 And 5 day price change is $0.58 (3.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 28,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $15.47 and 20 day price change is $2.29 (15.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 29,780. 50 day moving average is $14.61 and 50 day price change is $2.42 ( 17.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 36,062. 200 day moving average is $13.09 and 200 day price change is $6.44 (63.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 60,765.

Other owners latest trading in North American Construction Group :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 196,600 which equates to market value of $2.86M and appx 0.20% owners of North American Construction Group

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 109,832 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.00% owners of North American Construction Group

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 29,268 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of North American Construction Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 43.98% for North American Construction Group

