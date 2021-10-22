Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Earnings results for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company earned $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year ($6.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Earnings for Northrim BanCorp are expected to decrease by -36.32% in the coming year, from $6.03 to $3.84 per share. Northrim BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dividend Strength: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northrim BanCorp has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northrim BanCorp is 29.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northrim BanCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.58% next year. This indicates that Northrim BanCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

In the past three months, Northrim BanCorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $75,771.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Northrim BanCorp is held by insiders. 70.03% of the stock of Northrim BanCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)



Earnings for Northrim BanCorp are expected to decrease by -36.32% in the coming year, from $6.03 to $3.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Northrim BanCorp is 6.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Northrim BanCorp is 6.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Northrim BanCorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

