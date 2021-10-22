Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Earnings results for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm earned $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for Northwest Bancshares are expected to decrease by -18.75% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $0.91 per share. Northwest Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Northwest Bancshares stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings for NWBI. The average twelve-month price target for Northwest Bancshares is $12.34 with a high price target of $13.51 and a low price target of $10.00.

Northwest Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Northwest Bancshares has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Northwest Bancshares has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northwest Bancshares is 73.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Northwest Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Northwest Bancshares may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

In the past three months, Northwest Bancshares insiders have bought 5,603.96% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $134,100.00 in company stock and sold $2,351.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Northwest Bancshares is held by insiders. 61.45% of the stock of Northwest Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI



The P/B Ratio of Northwest Bancshares is 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

