Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Earnings results for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 11.05% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.91 per share. O-I Glass has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. O-I Glass will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for O-I Glass stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for OI. The average twelve-month price target for O-I Glass is $16.63 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.63, O-I Glass has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $14.70. O-I Glass has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass does not currently pay a dividend. O-I Glass does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, O-I Glass will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.47% next year. This indicates that O-I Glass will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

In the past three months, O-I Glass insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.22% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by insiders. 90.66% of the stock of O-I Glass is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI



Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 11.05% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is 7.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of O-I Glass is 7.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.88. O-I Glass has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. O-I Glass has a P/B Ratio of 5.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

