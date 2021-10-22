Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Earnings results for Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Dividend Strength: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Old Point Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

In the past three months, Old Point Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $76,610.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 17.46% of the stock of Old Point Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.67% of the stock of Old Point Financial is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Old Point Financial is 16.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23 and a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Old Point Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

