Definitive Proof this stock will never make you disappointed: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Earnings results for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.27 per share. Otis Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Otis Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Otis Worldwide stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for OTIS. The average twelve-month price target for Otis Worldwide is $82.88 with a high price target of $95.00 and a low price target of $65.00.

on OTIS’s analyst rating history

Otis Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.88, Otis Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $85.35. Otis Worldwide has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide pays a meaningful dividend of 1.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Otis Worldwide has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of Otis Worldwide is 38.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Otis Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.36% next year. This indicates that Otis Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

In the past three months, Otis Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $334,333.00 in company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Otis Worldwide is held by insiders. 82.29% of the stock of Otis Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS



Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Otis Worldwide is 32.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Otis Worldwide is 32.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57.

More latest stories: here