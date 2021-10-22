Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Otter Tail stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Otter Tail Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Otter Tail traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 14054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116909. Shares of Otter Tail were trading at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $59.74. While on yearly highs and lows, Otter Tail’s today has traded high as $59.52 and has touched $58.93 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Otter Tail Earnings and What to expect:

Otter Tail last announced its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Otter Tail are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.56 per share. Otter Tail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Otter Tail are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Otter Tail is 19.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Otter Tail is 19.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.35. Otter Tail has a PEG Ratio of 3.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Otter Tail has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $58.64 And 5 day price change is $0.53 (0.90%) with average volume for 5 day average is 77,835. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $57.63 and 20 day price change is $3.48 (6.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 91,349. 50 day moving average is $55.99 and 50 day price change is $5.77 ( 10.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 104,688. 200 day moving average is $48.80 and 200 day price change is $15.91 (36.51%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 110,235.

Other owners latest trading in Otter Tail :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 59,737 which equates to market value of $3.34M and appx 0.30% owners of Otter Tail

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 5,465 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Otter Tail

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 4,550 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Otter Tail

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 46.15% for Otter Tail

