Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Earnings results for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($6.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Packaging Co. of America are expected to grow by 10.35% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $9.38 per share. Packaging Co. of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Packaging Co. of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2253659”.

Analyst Opinion on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Packaging Co. of America stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for PKG. The average twelve-month price target for Packaging Co. of America is $135.20 with a high price target of $160.00 and a low price target of $105.00.

on PKG’s analyst rating history

Packaging Co. of America has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $135.20, Packaging Co. of America has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $134.75. Packaging Co. of America has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Packaging Co. of America has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Packaging Co. of America is 69.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Packaging Co. of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.64% next year. This indicates that Packaging Co. of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

In the past three months, Packaging Co. of America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,503,465.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Packaging Co. of America is held by insiders. 88.31% of the stock of Packaging Co. of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG



The P/E ratio of Packaging Co. of America is 20.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Packaging Co. of America is 20.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.88. Packaging Co. of America has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Packaging Co. of America has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

