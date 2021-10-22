may delivered a positive earnings surprise Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Earnings results for Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Penns Woods Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Dividend Strength: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Penns Woods Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

In the past three months, Penns Woods Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $174,374.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.34% of the stock of Penns Woods Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 23.32% of the stock of Penns Woods Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)



The P/E ratio of Penns Woods Bancorp is 10.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Penns Woods Bancorp is 10.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

