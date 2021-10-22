Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Earnings results for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. PetMed Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. PetMed Express will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724036”.

Analyst Opinion on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PetMed Express stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for PETS. The average twelve-month price target for PetMed Express is $33.50 with a high price target of $39.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

on PETS’s analyst rating history

PetMed Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.50, PetMed Express has a forecasted upside of 24.4% from its current price of $26.93. PetMed Express has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PetMed Express has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

In the past three months, PetMed Express insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of PetMed Express is held by insiders. 86.99% of the stock of PetMed Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS



The P/E ratio of PetMed Express is 19.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of PetMed Express is 19.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.20. PetMed Express has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here