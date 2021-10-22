Wall street estimates Earnings report PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Earnings results for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year ($7.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for PotlatchDeltic are expected to decrease by -48.17% in the coming year, from $6.56 to $3.40 per share. PotlatchDeltic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. PotlatchDeltic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “7281983”.

Analyst Opinion on PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for PotlatchDeltic stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for PCH. The average twelve-month price target for PotlatchDeltic is $65.33 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

PCH's analyst rating history

PotlatchDeltic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.33, PotlatchDeltic has a forecasted upside of 20.1% from its current price of $54.38. PotlatchDeltic has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic pays a meaningful dividend of 3.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PotlatchDeltic has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of PotlatchDeltic is 55.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PotlatchDeltic will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.24% next year. This indicates that PotlatchDeltic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

In the past three months, PotlatchDeltic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,532.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of PotlatchDeltic is held by insiders. 82.60% of the stock of PotlatchDeltic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)



Earnings for PotlatchDeltic are expected to decrease by -48.17% in the coming year, from $6.56 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of PotlatchDeltic is 7.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of PotlatchDeltic is 7.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57. PotlatchDeltic has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

