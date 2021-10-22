Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Raised by Loop Capital to $48.00

Qualtrics International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Qualtrics International stock Target Raised by Loop Capital on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $48.00. The analysts previously had $39.00 target price. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Qualtrics International traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 4269461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948736. On Thursday, Shares of Qualtrics International closed at $45.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. While on yearly highs and lows, Qualtrics International today has traded high as $48.00 and has touched $45.60 on the downward trend.

Qualtrics International Earnings and What to expect:

Qualtrics International last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business earned $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Qualtrics International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($1.56) per share. Qualtrics International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Qualtrics International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($1.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Qualtrics International is -71.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$44.27 And 5 day price change is -$0.13 (-0.28%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,875,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $43.82 and 20 day price change is -$0.99 (-2.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,227,470. 50 day moving average is $44.86 and 50 day price change is $2.17 ( 4.95%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 956,420. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Qualtrics International :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 7,623 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.10% owners of Qualtrics International

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 3,494 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Qualtrics International

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 130,143 which equates to market value of $5.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Qualtrics International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 19.35% for Qualtrics International

