Must-See Earnings Estimates for: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Earnings results for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company earned $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.99% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.91 per share. RBB Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. RBB Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-220-7325 with passcode “21”.

Analyst Opinion on RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for RBB Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for RBB. The average twelve-month price target for RBB Bancorp is $25.17 with a high price target of $26.50 and a low price target of $24.00.

RBB Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.17, RBB Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $25.36. RBB Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RBB Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of RBB Bancorp is 30.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RBB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.87% next year. This indicates that RBB Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

In the past three months, RBB Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $234,577.00 in company stock. 21.51% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.60% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.99% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 11.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 11.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. RBB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

