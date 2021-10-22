How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Earnings results for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RenaissanceRe has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($8.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for RenaissanceRe are expected to grow by 49.05% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $16.50 per share. RenaissanceRe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. RenaissanceRe will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for RenaissanceRe stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for RNR. The average twelve-month price target for RenaissanceRe is $186.60 with a high price target of $220.00 and a low price target of $162.00.

RenaissanceRe has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RenaissanceRe has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of RenaissanceRe is 1,200.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, RenaissanceRe will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.73% next year. This indicates that RenaissanceRe will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

In the past three months, RenaissanceRe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of RenaissanceRe is held by insiders. 95.32% of the stock of RenaissanceRe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR



The P/E ratio of RenaissanceRe is 18.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of RenaissanceRe is 18.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. RenaissanceRe has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

