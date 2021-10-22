Here’s what gurus have to say about : Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Earnings results for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Restaurant Brands International has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Earnings for Restaurant Brands International are expected to grow by 14.18% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.22 per share. Restaurant Brands International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Restaurant Brands International will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Restaurant Brands International stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for QSR. The average twelve-month price target for Restaurant Brands International is $72.89 with a high price target of $83.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

Restaurant Brands International has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Restaurant Brands International has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 104.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Restaurant Brands International will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.84% next year. This indicates that Restaurant Brands International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

In the past three months, Restaurant Brands International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,215,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of Restaurant Brands International is held by insiders. 76.47% of the stock of Restaurant Brands International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR



Earnings for Restaurant Brands International are expected to grow by 14.18% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 28.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 28.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.20. Restaurant Brands International has a PEG Ratio of 1.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Restaurant Brands International has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

