Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $133.00

Robert Half International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Robert Half International stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/22/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $133.00. The analysts previously had $122.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Robert Half International traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $112.64. 89107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657156. On Thursday, Shares of Robert Half International closed at $112.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00.Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $112.66. While on yearly highs and lows, Robert Half International today has traded high as $112.66 and has touched $110.74 on the downward trend.

Robert Half International Earnings and What to expect:

Robert Half International last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($3.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for Robert Half International are expected to grow by 1.79% in the coming year, from $5.02 to $5.11 per share.

The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 28.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.84. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 28.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 23.71. Robert Half International has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Robert Half International has a P/B Ratio of 10.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$109.69 And 5 day price change is $2.25 (2.08%) with average volume for 5 day average is 597,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $105.91 and 20 day price change is $8.06 (7.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 655,380. 50 day moving average is $103.96 and 50 day price change is $9.16 ( 9.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 587,324. 200 day moving average is $88.00 and 200 day price change is $46.54 (72.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 896,765.

Other owners latest trading in Robert Half International :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV were 35,538 which equates to market value of $3.57M and appx 1.90% owners of Robert Half International

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 4,869 which equates to market value of $0.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Robert Half International

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 12,963 which equates to market value of $1.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Robert Half International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.53% for Robert Half International

