SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SI-BONE stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SI-BONE Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of SI-BONE traded down -$0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 66456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364505. Shares of SI-BONE were trading at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $37.21. While on yearly highs and lows, SI-BONE’s today has traded high as $22.99 and has touched $22.14 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

SI-BONE Earnings and What to expect:

SI-BONE last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business earned $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SI-BONE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.61) to ($1.08) per share. SI-BONE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. SI-BONE will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 8th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for SI-BONE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.61) to ($1.08) per share. The P/E ratio of SI-BONE is -16.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SI-BONE is -16.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SI-BONE has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $22.42 And 5 day price change is -$0.12 (-0.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 349,178. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.19 and 20 day price change is -$1.78 (-7.33%) and average 20 day moving volume is 340,570. 50 day moving average is $22.56 and 50 day price change is $1.07 ( 4.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 400,322. 200 day moving average is $28.89 and 200 day price change is -$6.33 (-21.95%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 313,001.

Other owners latest trading in SI-BONE :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Xcel Wealth Management LLC were 39,250 which equates to market value of $0.84M and appx 0.20% owners of SI-BONE

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Webster Bank N. A. were 1,695 which equates to market value of $36K and appx 0.00% owners of SI-BONE

On 8/30/2021 shares held by Integral Health Asset Management LLC were 90,000 which equates to market value of $2.83M and appx 0.80% owners of SI-BONE

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.97% for SI-BONE

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING