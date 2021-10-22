Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Earnings results for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company earned $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $5.22 per share. Simpson Manufacturing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Simpson Manufacturing will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723661”.

Analyst Opinion on Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Simpson Manufacturing stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for SSD. The average twelve-month price target for Simpson Manufacturing is $128.00 with a high price target of $136.00 and a low price target of $120.00.

on SSD’s analyst rating history

Simpson Manufacturing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.00, Simpson Manufacturing has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $115.50. Simpson Manufacturing has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simpson Manufacturing has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 23.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simpson Manufacturing will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.16% next year. This indicates that Simpson Manufacturing will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

In the past three months, Simpson Manufacturing insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $396,375.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Simpson Manufacturing is held by insiders. 87.61% of the stock of Simpson Manufacturing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD



Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $5.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 22.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 22.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57. Simpson Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 5.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here