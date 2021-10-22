Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Earnings results for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Simulations Plus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Simulations Plus stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for SLP. The average twelve-month price target for Simulations Plus is $67.50 with a high price target of $76.00 and a low price target of $54.00.

Simulations Plus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.50, Simulations Plus has a forecasted upside of 78.1% from its current price of $37.89. Simulations Plus has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simulations Plus does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Simulations Plus is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simulations Plus will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.71% next year. This indicates that Simulations Plus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

In the past three months, Simulations Plus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,185,860.00 in company stock. 23.24% of the stock of Simulations Plus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.33% of the stock of Simulations Plus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Simulations Plus are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 67.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 67.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Simulations Plus has a PEG Ratio of 4.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Simulations Plus has a P/B Ratio of 4.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

