Must-See Earnings Estimates for: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Earnings results for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($0.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.5. Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to grow by 0.92% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.10 per share. SITE Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. SITE Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158874”.

Analyst Opinion on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SITE Centers stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for SITC. The average twelve-month price target for SITE Centers is $15.38 with a high price target of $19.00 and a low price target of $11.00.

on SITC’s analyst rating history

SITE Centers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.38, SITE Centers has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $16.42. SITE Centers has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SITE Centers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SITE Centers is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SITE Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.64% next year. This indicates that SITE Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

In the past three months, SITE Centers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.30% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.04% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC



Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to grow by 0.92% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 182.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 182.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. SITE Centers has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here