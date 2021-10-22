Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sotherly Hotels stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Sotherly Hotels Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 21235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71444. Shares of Sotherly Hotels were trading at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Sotherly Hotels's today has traded high as $2.59 and has touched $2.48 on the downward trend.

Sotherly Hotels Earnings and What to expect:

Sotherly Hotels last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Sotherly Hotels has generated ($2.33) earnings per share over the last year (($2.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sotherly Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.89 per share. Sotherly Hotels has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 12th, 2021. Sotherly Hotels will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 204-525-0658 with passcode “994951”.

Earnings for Sotherly Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Sotherly Hotels is -0.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sotherly Hotels is -0.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sotherly Hotels has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.46 And 5 day price change is $0.06 (2.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 48,430. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.53 and 20 day price change is -$0.18 (-6.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 54,643. 50 day moving average is $2.45 and 50 day price change is $0.26 ( 11.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 113,913. 200 day moving average is $3.02 and 200 day price change is $0.05 (2.02%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 165,258.

Other owners latest trading in Sotherly Hotels :

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Squarepoint Ops LLC were 68,548 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Sotherly Hotels

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Renaissance Technologies LLC were 136,559 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Sotherly Hotels

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Geode Capital Management LLC were 85,290 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Sotherly Hotels

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 14.34% for Sotherly Hotels

