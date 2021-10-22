Digging Up the Details on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Earnings results for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Earnings for Southern Copper are expected to remain at $4.51 per share in the coming year. Southern Copper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Southern Copper stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for SCCO. The average twelve-month price target for Southern Copper is $64.63 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

on SCCO’s analyst rating history

Southern Copper has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.63, Southern Copper has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $64.35. Southern Copper has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Southern Copper has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southern Copper is 177.34%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Southern Copper will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Southern Copper may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

In the past three months, Southern Copper insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,180.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Southern Copper is held by insiders. Only 7.26% of the stock of Southern Copper is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO



Earnings for Southern Copper are expected to remain at $4.51 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Southern Copper is 17.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Southern Copper is 17.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Southern Copper has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Southern Copper has a P/B Ratio of 6.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here