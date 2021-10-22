Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Earnings results for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. The firm earned $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year ($5.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Southern Missouri Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $3.95 per share. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

There is not enough analysis data for Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southern Missouri Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 15.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southern Missouri Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.25% next year. This indicates that Southern Missouri Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

In the past three months, Southern Missouri Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.10% of the stock of Southern Missouri Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.27% of the stock of Southern Missouri Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC



The P/E ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

